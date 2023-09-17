Gordon return to full training 'pretty exciting'

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will return to full training with Heart of Midlothian this week - less than nine months after his double leg break.

The 41-year-old revealed to Hearts TV that he had "the gloves on in training" for the first time last week since his injury in December.

"I have managed to join in with a couple of aspects of it," he said.

"I’m looking towards joining in with a full training session, which is pretty exciting, I haven’t done that in a while, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there with the boys.

"I have done a couple of little shooting sessions. It has been nice to make a few saves again.

"It’s pretty good to be back in full training in under nine months. I just need to see how I react to that.

"Everybody has been great with me, the physios, sport science, nobody is putting any end dates on it as to when I can be back in contention.

"But certainly everything is looking good at the moment."