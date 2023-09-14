Polvara signs new Dons deal

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara has signed a new three-year contract at the club, keeping him at Pittodrie until 2026.

The 23-year-old signed for Aberdeen in 2022 following a stellar college career in America, and has since made 17 appearances for the first team.

Polvara spent the final months of last term on loan at USL side Charleston Battery, but has revived his Dons career under Barry Robson since returning for pre-season.

“Dante has got a real opportunity ahead of him here at the club,” said manager Robson.

“He’s got two great feet, he’s a good size and he is a real athlete due to his running power. These are all really strong attributes for a young player to have.

“He’s still got improvements to be made in his game but if he continues his positive development as he is then he can go on to become a top player.”