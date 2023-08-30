'It could be a very interesting last few days before the window closes'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool’s win at Newcastle United on Sunday – and the dramatic manner in which it was achieved – has sent a surge of optimism through their supporters that Jurgen Klopp’s "reloaded" side might emerge as Premier League title challengers this season.

Substitute Darwin Nunez’s two late goals turned the game on its head to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory despite being down to ten men after captain Virgil van Dijk’s red card in the first half.

There was, if not an air of gloom, certainly a measure of pessimism around Liverpool’s hopes for this campaign after the double transfer setback of losing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

This has been lifted by the smash-and-grab win on Tyneside and the early performances of Hungarian summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who looks an outstanding capture on early evidence.

With this upbeat mood, it will now be intriguing to see if Klopp makes a big move for a holding midfield player before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

He has brought in Japan captain Waturu Endo from Stuttgart but it was clear in the frenetic pace at St. James’ Park on Sunday that the 30-year-old will need some time to get up to speed.

Klopp has also brought in Alex Mac Allister but there still remains the need for further strengthening in that area and Liverpool clearly have money and ambition, as proved by their agreement to pay what would have been a British record £111m fee for Caicedo, only to be thwarted by the player’s refusal to countenance a move to Anfield.

Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure has been touted, although they will be very reluctant to part – while other clubs know what transfer reserves Liverpool have at their disposal after the failed Caicedo offer.

It could be a very interesting last few days at Liverpool before the window closes.