On Matheus Nunes' exit: "When I dealt with him before he worked hard and did what he could for the club. Then a big club came calling and players want to play for Man City. We move on."

On what changed with the Nunes situation, O'Neil said: "The offer. At that point it was a lot lower and we weren’t going to accept. The squad will be in a better place than it was last week by the end of the window."

On the arrival of Tommy Doyle: "He is a talented boy, well educated football wise. He adds quality in central midfield and is someone who can affect games now and in future."

On rumours of interest in Harrison Reed and Steven Alzate: "Few areas that hopefully we can still strengthen before end of window. No other names to confirm. Happy to confirm we are trying to do some more."

O'Neil added: "The recruitment team are working extremely hard to get a balanced squad. I am sure by the close of play tomorrow we will be happy with what we have done."

On respect for Roy Hodgson: "To be an elite manager and work at the top level as long as he has, I have unbelievable respect for him."