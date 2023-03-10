Guardiola on Walker allegations, Cancelo future and City's Palace 'struggles'
Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
He was asked about Kyle Walker and a police investigation amid allegations of indecent exposure in a bar but said it was "a private matter".
Guardiola also addressed suggestions Bayern Munich will not be turning Joao Cancelo's present loan deal into a permanent transfer: "Joao is playing for Bayern. At the end of the season there will be a review of all our players."
When asked about Phil Foden's foot injury, Guardiola replied: "He's OK."
Crystal Palace have been on a poor run of form - without a win in 2023 and only five points from their past nine games - but Guardiola said of Eagles counterpart Patrick Vieira: "I feel he’s done a really good job. We've struggled to get results against them."
