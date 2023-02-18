Fotheringham's first start; Clark fit enough for Saints

Kai Fotheringham is in for his first Premiership start as part of four changes to Liam Fox's side. The 19-year-old forward has lit up League 2 this season at Stirling Albion, racking up five goals and 12 assists in 17 appearances.

Left-back Aziz Behich and midfielders Arnaud Djoum and Jamie McGrath are also in from the off, with Scott McMann, Ilmari Niskanen, Liam Smith and Mathew Anim Cudjoe out the XI.

It's also a quartet of changes for St Johnstone, with striker Nicky Clark fit enough to start despite some concerns earlier in the week. Liam Gordon returns to captain the side, with left-back Adam Montgomery and midfielder Melker Hallberg also back in for Saints.

Andy Considine, Tony Gallacher, Graham Carey and Connor McLennan drop out.