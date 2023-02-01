Jesse Lingard insists Nottingham Forest are not out of their Carabao Cup semi-final against his former club Manchester United, despite losing the first leg of the tie 3-0 at home.

The England midfielder says “belief” and “hunger” will be crucial at Old Trafford in the second leg on Wednesday night.

Four-time cup winners Forest, who have failed to score three or more goals against Premier League opposition this season, will need to pull off an astonishing fightback against the Red Devils if they are to keep their perfect record in the semi-finals of the competition alive.

They have progressed to the final on each of the six occasions that they have reached the last four of the League Cup.

When asked by BBC East Midlands Today if Forest's first leg defeat by United meant they were realistically out of the tie, Lingard replied: "Definitely not. 100% definitely not.

“We have to have the belief factor about us, and the hunger to go and win.

“I think anything is possible. Of course they are a good team and are playing really well this season, but we have to find that belief and motivation to go and get something there.”

Lingard was a second-half substitute in the defeat at the City Ground last week in what was his first appearance after returning from a hamstring injury suffered against United at Old Trafford on 27 December.