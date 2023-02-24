Top six would be 'super achievement' for whole club amid financial struggle

Stephen Robinson has two cup finals and European football on his CV from his time in charge of Motherwell.

But the Northern Irishman believes he will trump those feats this season if he can keep St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership top six.

The Paisley club – who posted a £1.6m loss for the year up to May 2022 – are currently fifth, with a four-point cushion over Aberdeen in seventh and seven games to play before the split.

"I have finished third before, got into Europe, won games in Europe and got to cup finals, but if we achieved top six that would arguably be my biggest achievement considering the backdrop, in terms of the finances and cuts and redundancies,” said Robinson, who this week celebrated a year at the Buddies helm.

"It has been a tough challenge. There has been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of things sent to test us early on, and we have been dealing with financial things since the start of the season.

"It is a credit to the staff here that the players know no difference in terms of the staff cuts and what we have had to do.

"I have had support from the board within their means and we are working together to bring the club into a financial position where it is viable and trying to maintain our form on the pitch.

"So certainly it would be a super achievement, not just for me but for everybody involved, from the board all the way down.”