Alan Shearer, speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle

The players will have enjoyed it this week with the build-up and the media side of things. In training they won't be going full pelt as they will want to make sure they are fit for Sunday.

The build-up is great but as a player you just want to get out there. Wembley is a place for winners and winners only. It can be a horrible place when you don't win and I have been there in finals and semi-finals - it is horrible and I know it is for the fans as well.

Everything is great about it but only after you win. I wouldn't wish that on anyone. You have to enjoy it as you might never get to do it again or it will be a long time. But you have to enjoy it, the players are in a privileged position.

As soon as they leave the hotel on Sunday lunchtime that coach journey from the hotel to Wembley and the closer you get to Wembley and see the sea of black and white scarfs with the chanting. I remember that sending a shiver down my spine thinking - this is just unbelievable.

I just want them to win it for the fans as I now know what it is like as a fan, what they are and who they live for. I was lucky to experience that before I played for them and then now after. I want them to win it for the fans for what they have been through and how long they have had to wait.

I really do think this team is good enough to do it.

Follow all the build-up and action from Wembley on Sunday when BBC Radio Newcastle will be on air from 12:00 GMT from Wembley Way. They’ll move inside the stadium at 14:30 GMT and former players John Anderson and Steve Howey will be on site to give their views on a landmark day.