Have Chelsea got the right manager this time?

Submitted by Andrew.

Reuters

Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

Mauricio Pochettino certainly seems to carry an air of authority, which was lacking under Graham Potter during his ill-fated spell in charge last season.

Many of the players have spoken publicly about what a breath of fresh air he’s been, how much more intense pre-season was, and how much fitter they’re feeling coming into this new campaign.

Another punishing tour of the United States had parallels to what Thomas Tuchel endured last summer – after which he lamented how it left his team ‘not ready’ for the new Premier League season.

But going unbeaten over their two-and-a half weeks Stateside seems to have bonded the trimmed-down squad while also giving youth a chance to impress and fight for the shirt.

