Thomas Frank believes Brentford's participation in the upcoming Summer Series in the USA will be a "very good experience for his squad" that will help the Bees be "ready to attack" the Premier League next season.

Brentford, who ended ninth in the top flight last term, take on Fulham (23 July), Brighton (26 July) and Aston Villa (30 July) as part of the six-team series.

Frank told the club website:, external "There are a lot of things we need to take into account - the time difference, the heat, the humidity over there in the States.

"We're going to play three very good games and it's going to be good for the branding of the club. It's a market over there that I think is important to go to and explore.

"But, first and foremost, it’s performance first. It's about preparing the team to be ready to fly and attack the league next season. I’m looking forward to it."