What position still needs strengthening in the present squad?
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
I would say the right-back slot is not quite right yet. Defensively, Diogo Dalot is sometimes found lacking and offensively Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not quite up to it.
Few managers get exactly what they want though, so I don’t see that as a major issue. Raphael Varane’s fitness is a concern - and would that mean Harry Maguire getting an extended run as the right-sided centre-half?
If I was Erik ten Hag, I would be signing Jonny Evans on a one-year deal. And if I am being really picky, I wonder if there is enough drive in central midfield. Casemiro is another year older. It’s not like he is going to run more.