Fulham boss Marco Silva has admitted to being frsutrated with the club's dealing in the transfer market as they look to push on from last season's 10th-place Premier League finish.

"We lost seven players from last season," said Silva, speaking before his side face Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday.

"The main ones are here and luckily they are still under me. But when we lost such a big number of players and we have to prepare for a Premier League season and you didn't sign at least one, at least to make the fans a little bit more happy, this is the biggest situation for me.

"We want to complete our squad. I would like to build quicker from last season - the great success we had last season - and to prepare well.

"[In] the last two weeks it has been great work for all the players, but it is not enough to prepare for a competition like the Premier League."