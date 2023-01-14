'Norwich's Cantwell prefers Rangers move'

Out-of-favour Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell favours a move to Rangers, but no official bid has been made for the 24-year-old despite positive talks with the Ibrox club. (Sky Sports), external

Norwich City have turned down an offer from an unnamed Championship club for Todd Cantwell amid interest from Rangers in the midfielder who is out of contract in the summer. (Sky Sports), external

Everton manager Frank Lampard has confessed he is open to letting players leave Goodison Park this month amid reports linking 24-year-old fringe midfielder Tom Davies with Rangers. (Daily Record), external

Rangers are interested in signing 18-year-old Anderlecht right-back Noah Sadiki, who is out of contract this summer, with PSV Eindhoven also monitoring his situation, according to Belgian outlet HLN. (Football Scotland), external

