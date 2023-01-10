County clash is must win for Steelmen, says McKinstry

Stuart McKinstry wants Motherwell to take inspiration from their 5-0 triumph in Dingwall when they face Ross County again in Saturday’s “must-win” relegation battle.

The Steelmen are winless in seven and just three points above bottom club County.

"County is a game that we need to win," said winger McKinstry. "We beat them 5-0 in Dingwall in October but that seems a long time ago now. However, we're still in the same season so not too much has changed.

"That's the way we should be looking at this match and thinking that we can go and do that again in front of our own fans this time and give them the boost they deserve.

"I've heard people say so many times in the past that their next game is like a cup final but this really is. We can't walk away from it with anything less than three points."

The Steelmen's latest disappointment came on Sunday when they were beaten 3-2 at home by a Hibernian side who had lost nine of their previous 11 matches.

"Once again we conceded sloppy goals, which shouldn't really happen," McKinstry said.

"Kevin Nisbet scored a hat-trick against us without being put under any pressure.

"His goals were pretty easy. It's something that's been happening all season and I'm not talking just about our defenders because it's about us as a team, a unit.”