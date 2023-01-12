Nathan Jones says he hopes his Southampton side are starting to "change perceptions" after two wins in a week over Premier League opponents.

Victories over Crystal Palace and Manchester City in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively have provided a welcome distraction, with the Saints bottom of the table after six straight defeats.

"It's a big lift," he said, "but momentum only comes in time. Structure and spirit can only be built in time.

"I hope people see there are things coming to fruition and better performances.

"We have a wonderful club here and I understand why people are a little bit disgruntled. We are hopefully changing perceptions and, given time, I am insanely confident that we will be better."

Southampton travel to Everton on Saturday, a side that have only picked up two points from their past six games, but Jones is unconcerned about their issues.

"I can't comment on them and I can't comment on Goodison Park," he said. "All I can do is prepare a team to try to win.

"We will stick to our gameplan and do everything we can to win it. I think we're evolving tactically so I'm looking forward to the game."