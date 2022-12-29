With links to Rennes' Marcus Terrier and Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, the rumour mill clearly thinks Manchester United are in for a striker this January to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

We asked you which forward you would like to see pitching up at Old Trafford.

Here is a snapshot of your view:

Omaoro: Manchester United is a brand club and should go for bigger players. Harry Kane is a perfect striker they need or let them go for Ivan Toney from Brentford. He is a good poacher.

Rob: Tempting Youssoufa Moukoko from Dortmund would be great business as he would be a good foil for Anthony Martial. The dream would be Victor Osinhem from Napoli, but clearly the funds aren’t there for that. More realistic - Jamie Vardy or [Jonathan] David from Lille would be easier to get.

Julek: Man Utd’s perfect striker would be Alexis Vega. He is very good and he would fit the system well.

Tim: There’s only one player that ticks all the boxes and it was never Cody Gakpo as he’s too similar in style to Martial and Rashford. We need to break the bank for Goncalo Ramos. He could be our main man for the rest of the decade. He scores all types of goals, is good with the ball at his feet but also with his back to goal and he makes those six-yard box runs we need.