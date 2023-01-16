Another great performance from Solly March in Brighton's thrashing of Liverpool sees the Seagulls' midfielder earn a spot in Garth's team of the week.

"He was unlucky not to make my team of the week when Brighton obliterated Southampton at St Mary's on Boxing Day. Solly March scored a cracker that day and has been playing brilliantly throughout this season.

"However, if you're a Liverpool fan you must be concerned. It wasn't losing to Brighton that stopped me in my tracks but the manner in which they lost. I said after their defeat against Brentford that their midfield looked old and unable to compete in the way they were two seasons ago. Jurgen Klopp has failed to address this problem and Liverpool will continue to struggle until he does."

Who else made Garth's team?