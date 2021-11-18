Aston Villa v Brighton: Last time out

Aston Villa host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The Seagulls were left feeling frustrated after a goalless draw against Villa at Amex Stadium in February, having squandered a number of good opportunities.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez starred for the Villans, denying Alexis Mac Allister, Dan Burn and Joel Veltman with fine saves.

Dean Smith's side had few chances as Brighton dominated - a deflected shot from Douglas Luiz, which missed the target, was their best of the game.

Graham Potter and his team were forced to settle for a draw which left them in 15th place, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Villa sat eighth in the table, level on points with Tottenham and just four points off fourth-placed Liverpool having played two games fewer.