Changing manager at this point of the season won't make any difference for Newcastle United, says former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam.

Some fans chose to make their feelings of frustration with boss Steve Bruce known in Sunday's defeat by Tottenham, singing that they hope a new face is brought in to lead the team.

"I don't think whoever they bring in is going to make a difference because there is too long until the transfer window," Adam, who now plays for Dundee, told the Football Daily podcast.

"The fans are obviously not happy and they have a decision to make. I like Steve as a manager and a person.

"I would love to see him in there but the pressure of the fans to the owners means it looks like they might make a change.

"I'd be sad to see him go but at least he got to that 1,000th game as a manager, a phenomenal achievement."

You can listen to more discussion about Bruce's future from 23'58 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds