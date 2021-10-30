Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to BBC Sport: "It was the opposite of what we said before the game - early kick-off, start quick and we did exactly the opposite.

"We have been playing this system well but if you don't engage you have problems. Second half was more like us. It was much more aggressive, we were on the front foot but they had two goals to hang on to so they can defend deeper.

"The keeper [Aaron Ramsdale] made some really good saves. His two actions - it was a great save, we were waiting for the referee to say it was in. He reacted really well, the keeper has kept a clean sheet today and made some big saves for them."