'Sterling has so much to offer'

Raheem Sterling still has plenty to offer Manchester City despite doubts over his future, says former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

Sterling scored City's opener in Sunday's 3-0 win over Everton and completed 90 minutes in the league for only the third time this season.

Sporadic game time has prompted speculation Sterling may wish to leave City.

"Sterling, he’s 26 and has played 300 league games, so it’s scary how good this guy is and people write him off for having one-and-a-half mediocre seasons," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"They weren’t bad seasons. He went to the Euros in the summer and was England’s best player. You’re talking about a player that still has so much to offer.

"They have so many talented players that he isn’t playing. If you’re not playing literally to the best of your ability at City, you won't play. If he was at any other team in the league, he’d probably be playing regularly and be outstanding for them. You can see he is frustrated but Sunday was a big performance and he could have scored more."

