A﻿ston Villa have unveiled the club's new crest - as voted for by the fans.

"Following an extensive period of fan consultation, creative exploration and crafting, two crest designs were shortlisted and, on 4 November, season ticket holders and members were presented with both options and asked to vote for the one they would prefer to be the new club crest," said the club in a statement.

"Fans were asked to choose between a design inspired by the founding story of our historic club, in the form of a traditional gas lamp, or a more traditional, round crest which pays homage to our 1982 European Cup triumph.

"As part of the voting process, fans were also asked whether they would simply prefer to keep the current crest."

T﻿he club said more than 21,500 fans took part in the vote, with 77% choosing the winning design.

