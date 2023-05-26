Robson tight-lipped on Clarkson future

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson played it cool when asked about rumours linking the club with a permanent move for midfielder Leighton Clarkson this summer.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals and contributed nine assists during his loan spell from Liverpool and has become a firm fans' favourite at Pittodrie.

"When you speak about the loan players we've got, there are parent clubs that you need to respect, and players that you need to respect, and I'll always do that," said Robson.

"If there is anything happening with any of our players here we will release it through the club, through the proper channels."

Robson was also asked about the loan players at the club buying into what he's asked of them.

"I just said to them at the very start that I demand high standards, and all the players have done that," Robson added. "The boys have been great and they've done it well."