On the football philosophy shared by himself and his backroom staff: "We will bring what we think and how we see the game. We will try to continue with high volume and high intensity because being high up the pitch makes everything easier."

It is not all about results for Iraola: "Probably the main goal is to stay in the Premier League, but it is also about the way we do it. Nobody knows what will happen, but we will try to implement our ideas as soon as we can."

He relishes being manager of an unfancied side against clubs with bigger budgets: "I am used to being the underdog at the beginning of the season, like I was at Rayo Vallecano. We have to use it positively and think what we will do on the pitch."

On a daunting opening fixture list: "It's a very tough start obviously, but it is always like this in the Premier League. But we will be ready for our first game [against West Ham] in front of our fans."

He has a similar style to ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: "I learned a lot from him. The way we see the game has a lot of similarities. Obviously, I know what he did it here. We need to stay humble and work day by day."