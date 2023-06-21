BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan discussing the club's incoming new owners - and former part-owners - 49ers Enterprises on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: "I think that the new owners are going to be judged purely on who they get in as a new coach and how this looks come the 1st September.

"It's going to be as brutal as that because they've been a part of the club for quite a long period of time let's not forget that - they're not brand new and fresh.

"They've not been the majority (owners) but they've had a part to play in Leeds being back in the Championship."

Broadcaster Adam Pope added: "They take their part share of the good times but they're also culpable for what's happened over the last season, although by no means are they the lion's share of it.

"They have been involved a long time but they can fix it.

"I know it's only a small step but I think the Nick Hammond appointment shows a sensible move at a really crucial time but now we need quite a few more sensible moves quickly."

