'Players buying into Naismith's methods at sharper Hearts'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Although it ended in defeat against champions Celtic on Sunday there could be few, if any, complaints from the home fans about Hearts' performance.

Steven Naismith has undoubtedly altered the style of play from that under Robbie Neilson, with much more urgency in moving the ball into forward areas, and the players appear to be buying into his methods.

The pace of Yutaro Oda and Barrie McKay on the wings has helped enormously in sharpening the attacking threat and although at times this leaves the midfield areas light in numbers, it adds to the excitement no end.

And should they be set up in a similar vein this weekend, they will take enormous confidence in heading to Paisley to face St Mirren.

With only four games left there is little wriggle room if Hearts are to secure third spot and the European riches that come with it.

A win would set up next week's match against Aberdeen perfectly.