Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison has been talking about Brighton's signing of Ansu Fati on The Friday Football Social: "It just goes to show how far Brighton have come, when they're taking a bright, young prospect in Ansu Fati away from Barcelona.

"I think over the years he's had some really bad injuries and I think it's a deal that will help both parties.

"It will help Roberto De Zerbi, I think he's a massive pull in getting Ansu Fati in. Obviously it will help the player because he's not getting too much game time due to injuries. But first and foremost, he's got to get into the team because he's not getting in on the left-hand side ahead of Mitoma, and Solly March on the right-hand side has been in the form of his life in the last 18 months.

"We know the talent is there but the injuries have knocked him back, he's had a couple of really bad injuries over the past 18 months or so. I think talent-wise he's got it, he's an exciting player. His best position is on the left-hand side but he's not going to get in ahead of Mitoma. But he can play on the right or as a number 10. He's really tricky, got really good feet, and can take players on."

Listen to The Friday Football Social live

Follow all of today's deadline day moves here