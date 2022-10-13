View from the Fiorentina press box

Andreas Giannattasio, Corriere dello Sport

I don’t think manager Vincenzo Italian will be sacked. He has a long contract and signed a new deal in the summer.

He is having some difficulties, with the team 13th in Serie A, but the board are very confident of him because last season he did very good work.

The Hearts match is crucial not only for the coach but for the team. Conference League is a very important trophy for Fiorentina.

There have been wrong decisions taken around the transfer windows. Fiorentina bought players who have not been able to score and that has been a big problem this season.

The big win in Edinburgh last week was no big surprise as Fiorentina have much more quality than Hearts. But playing against a Scottish team is not easy.