He pledges to give Richarlison "whatever he needs" after the Brazil forward said he would be seeking professional help: “With all players, they get whatever help and assistance they need. That doesn’t always happen in the public eye, most of it is in-house. We’ll give him the support he needs. Sometimes players fall into the trap of thinking their life is perfect because of the position they are in, but that isn't how life works."

Postecoglou added that it is normal for a footballer to need support as any other person would: "What I will say is that no-one has a perfect life. I’m sure every player in our dressing room is dealing with something. Footballers are not immune from what life throws are you. It’s part of life and that’s the advice I give to all my players because there will always be something that is not where you want it to be."

He will be working with a fully fit squad after the international break: "Everyone was back yesterday. Today is a full training session and there are no issues."

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and defender Eric Dier are available for selection having been named in Spurs' final 25-man Premier League squad following the closure of the transfer window: "They were never out of it. They have been training with us from the first day. There is no pecking order and nothing has changed. The reason people play is because I believe people will get us where [we want] to get to."

On new signing Brennan Johnson: "It is great to get him. He is a great profile for us. His footballing qualities fit really well with what we want to do."