Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Absolutely. He should have stayed and seen out the season before moving on.

The timing was wrong. He had been saying all over the summer that he's not for leaving, then the chance to go to Chelsea comes along and he snaps it up.

That's my opinion and the view of lots of Brighton fans who feel betrayed and lied to.

But as well as Potter, we need to look at the bigger picture and Premier League football as a whole. There is so much money being thrown around and players and managers are falling over themselves to get the deal.

Having said that, Chelsea made him an offer he couldn't refuse, he does want to better his career, and Brighton made money from the deal.

Maybe one day he will be England manager? Money talks.

Chelsea: Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external Chelsea have not had a manager last at least three full seasons since Jose Mourinho's first reign in charge and one could be forgiven for thinking that Graham Potter will be no exception.

However, the signs are good so far and Potter appears to check all the big managerial boxes from tactics to player management, while results and performances have immediately improved a great deal. The new owners clearly understand long-term planning in contrast to Roman Abramovich's era of constant rollercoaster rides. Potter has a track record of taking his previous teams to new levels.

Ultimately in sport, everyone wants to test themselves against the very best and right now, Chelsea is a challenging job at the sharp end of the biggest club competitions in the world. I'm sure Potter will always feel linked to Brighton, as Chelsea fans did with Thomas Tuchel, but if he does ultimately fail to deliver silverware at Chelsea, he doesn't strike me as the sort of man who ever looks too far back.