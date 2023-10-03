Alex Pewter, FYP podcast, external

"When you play Crystal Palace, you have to win" – at least that was the opinion of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the wake of a loss on Saturday.

A lot of the Premier League mythos, as the greatest league in the world, is likely baseless – but how fiercely teams can battle from 1st to 20th place every week does set it apart from rival competitions.

A massive reason for that are the often undervalued managers such as Roy Hodgson and David Moyes, who have had exceptional starts to their respective seasons - who belong to a dying breed of head coach.

Football fandom is quickly converging on a uniform idea of how football should and shouldn’t be played. Positional roles have been re-named, old formations re-classified, all under the guise of underscoring a specific tactical viewpoint.

If anything, the team that wisely chooses to defend, when necessary, counter or frustrate their opponents is seen as standing in the way of a purer form of football, which again oversimplifies the talents these managers bring to the table.

Rarely do the tactical wrinkles of the 'old fashioned' coach receive the same analysis or attention of an inverted full back at a Champions League contender, and fans quickly dismiss games as dull or negative when they are full of detail and nuance.

So, for this past weekend, we can chalk it up as a win for the good guys – or the often underappreciated. It’s doubtful Roy cares for our praise, but for those who see how he is navigating injuries and squad issues, we remain deeply impressed with his coaching.