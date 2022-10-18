Injury forces ex-Ibrox defender's retirement at age 29
- Published
Former Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has announced the "toughest decision I've ever had to make" by retiring from professional football aged just 29.
Flanagan, who was most recently with Danish club HB Koge, has struggled with injuries and is hanging up his boots after being unable to recover from a knee operation he underwent 14 months ago.
The full-back was brought to Ibrox from boyhood club Liverpool by Steven Gerrard in 2018 and made 39 appearances in a two-year spell disrupted by injury.
Skip instagram post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of instagram post