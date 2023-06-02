David Moyes says West Ham's upcoming appearance in the Europa Conference League final is "special" and has reflected on some of the "really good times" that supporters have experienced since his return to the club in December 2019.

Victory for the Hammers over Fiorentina in Prague on Wednesday would secure the club's first major trophy for 43 years.

Moyes said: "If you'd have told anybody before I came in that we would finish sixth and seventh in the Premier League, get to the semi-final of a European competition [the 2021-22 Europa League] and then the year after get to the final, they would have said, 'No, that's not true'.

"There's a lot of really good things going on and we have given lots of the West Ham supporters and the club lots of really good times. Long may it continue.

"We want to try to keep it going, to grow it and to keep these sorts of moments happening.

"To be in a cup final is special for West Ham. It's been a while since we've been there."