Rodgers backs McInnes for second Ibrox chance

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers says Derek McInnes is an "outstanding manager" and believes the Kilmarnock boss is good enough to one day earn a crack at the Rangers job, having turned down an approach from Ibrox in December 2017. (Daily Record)

Veteran Morton defender Kirk Broadfoot claims referee David Dickinson was determined to "even it up" by awarding Rangers a VAR penalty in yesterday's Viaplay Cup contest at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

