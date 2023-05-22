Nottingham Forest recovered from "chaos" at the start of the season to secure Premier League survival, says former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

Forest signed 22 players in the summer and were bottom of the table after eight games when they backed under-pressure manager Steve Cooper with a new contract.

"You have to look at an entire season and a season that started in what looked like a chaos," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It really did look like chaos. So many players - too many players. Are they all good enough? Will anyone be able to make a team out of this group?

"But they stuck by them, and just now and again you just have to accept that it'll take a little while to build - so they did take a little while to build."

Support towards Cooper never wavered from Forest supporters and Nevin described the scene at the City Ground as he took in the adulation from the stands.

"I don't think a Forest fan has left," he added.

"This place is still exactly the same as it was when that final whistle went."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds