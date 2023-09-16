On-loan Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips is handed his Celtic debut in place of fellow recent signing Gustaf Lagerbielke, who had an uncomfortable afternoon despite the win over Rangers last time out.

South Korea midfielder Yang Hyun-jun is the man chosen to replace Liel Abada after the winger picked up an injury while away with Israel.

Meanwhile, Japan midfielder Reo Hatate has returned from injury but only makes the bench.

On-loan Coventry City midfielder Ryan Howley is handed his first Dundee start - a big test for the 19-year-old - after making his debut as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone.

Cammy Kerr is restored to the defence in what looks like a more cagey formation by visiting manager Tony Docherty who drops two midfielders - Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney - to the bench.