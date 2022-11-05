A﻿dam Millington, BBC Sport

Wolves scored twice and fought well when down to ten men, but Julen Lopetegui will face issues in defence which need to be solved when he arrives at Molineux.

Even before Nelson Semedo was handed his marching orders, Brighton managed to find ways through the hosts' defence with ease, Adam Lallana dominating play in front of them.

There was definitely fight in Steve Davis' side and they managed to create chances of their own, but they were too passive at the back and regularly let Brighton stroll through.

It's something which will need to be addressed if they are to find a way to move back up the table.

For now, though, Wolves' focus will turn to making the most of their last two games with Davis at the helm - and their last before the break for the World Cup - starting against Leeds in the League Cup on Wednesday,