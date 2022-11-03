P﻿ostecoglou takes blame for Euro failings - gossip

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he takes full responsibility for Celtic's failed Champions League campaign, but is convinced his "bold approach" can make an impact at the highest level. (Times)

Postecoglou is not disheartened by Celtic's heavy defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and insists his side have "grown" from their Champions League experiences this season. (Sun)

Livingston boss David Martindale has hit back at Celtic counterpart Postecolgou over criticism of the West Lothian club's plastic pitch, insisting it "can be an easy rationale" to blame the surface when a player gets injured. (Sun)

