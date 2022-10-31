James Milner says there is “no easy fix” as Liverpool aim to bounce back from their recent Premier League slump against in-form Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Despite already qualifying for the knockout stages in Europe, Liverpool need to win 4-0 against the Serie A leaders to top the group and, domestically, have lost to relegation-threatened Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in their past two fixtures.

Already 15 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal - and eight behind fourth-placed Newcastle United - Milner says a lack of consistency has been the issue at Anfield.

"We have shown some very good performances this season, so we know we’re not a million miles off - but we’ve not been consistent. It’s something we have to improve," he said.

"If there was one easy fix, we’d know it and sort it. But to be successful in football, there are so many little things that you have to do consistently.

"All we can focus on is the next game and it being one where we can try to start a good run to get the consistency and confidence back."

The Reds have been dogged by injuries so far this season and Milner accepts that has not helped them find stability.

"It’s hard to get rhythm when you’ve not got a settled line-up,” he said. "But you have to deal with it, and we need to deal with it better. When things are not going well, there will be questions from outside and criticism - and deservedly so because of the standards we have set.

"It’s tough. We’re all frustrated and we just have to stick together. This is a game against a very good team in very good form, so it is a good test for us."