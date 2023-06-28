Motherwell survive 'very good exercise injury-free'

Stuart Kettlewell says Motherwell's first pre-season victory against HSC Haaksbergen has "capped off an excellent first block" of their trip to the Netherlands.

An own goal from Mika Schrijver just before half-time proved to be the difference between the two sides, in what the Motherwell manager said was "a really good exercise".

"That first game is so important in terms of coming out without injuries which we have done," he told the club's channels.

"We pitched it to the players that they would play 45 minutes each, there was one or two that played a few more minutes just with the balance of the squad and the numbers that we've currently got, but in terms of exercise, it was very good.

"The trip to this point has been excellent for us with the work that we've done.

"It's been hard for the players with the heat and the content of the session has been difficult as well, but this bit was just to cap off that first block of the trip."