Clarkson 'couldn't speak highly enough' of Dons to new boy Williams

Aberdeen's new centre-back Rhys Williams admits his former Liverpool teammate Leighton Clarkson played a part in his loan move to the club.

The England under-21 international has joined on a season-long loan from the Merseyside club, having made 14 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"When I knew there was an opportunity to come to Aberdeen on loan I spoke to Leighton and he couldn’t speak highly enough about his experience," the 22-year-old said on his arrival.

“I actually met some of the boys during the summer so there will be a few familiar faces in the dressing room which I’m sure will help me settle quickly.

“There’s a lot to look forward to this season, particularly with European football, and I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I am capable of.”