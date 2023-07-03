We asked your thoughts on Luton's recruitment policy so far this summer.

Here are some of your feelings:

Will: I have no desire to see us gambling our long-term future on Premier League survival. We don't need players with 'Premier League quality', we need players with heart and fight.

Jess: Luton will get mocked about signing 'non Premier League players' but if there are any clubs I would put money on to pick up gems for low cost over the last five years, it's Brighton, Brentford and Luton. Mick Harford and Co. have often been incredibly successful at finding and securing talent at low costs (see Elijah Adebayo for example).

Dan: The board will have a plan, and the scouting is top notch, so our signings will be well thought out. Drameh and Nakamba rejoining is essential. Goalkeeper is the #1 priority. Horvath was great so disappointed he's gone. Heaton would be good, possibly Freddie Woodman. I'd love Gyokeres and Hamer from Coventry, but suspect larger clubs will outbid us.

Malcolm: Luton are making a good start to life in the Premier League, there's no need to bring in too many established professionals on high wages. It is important to press ahead with ground improvements, bringing ahead the Power Court development. The loan market will also be a useful source of talented and younger players.

Ad: Investing the money in our club's future (stadium, infrastructure and academy) is absolutely the right thing to do. Bringing in the right players for the next two to three years (cultural fit and potential for improvement) is something we do well and we should continue to trust that whoever comes in will make us stronger. No to reckless recruitment!