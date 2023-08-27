Hearts swap five from PAOK tie

Hearts' management team make five changes to the side that narrowly lost to PAOK on Thursday night.

Defenders Odel Offiah and Toby Sibbick, young midfielders Alex Lowry and Aidan Denholm, plus winger Yutaro Oda, all come in.

Alex Cochrane serves the final game of his three-match league suspension, while Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Liam Boyce drop to the bench.

Barrie McKay looked to have picked up a bad injury in the second-half of that Conference League Play-Off and the winger misses out completely.