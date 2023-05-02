T﻿ransfer news: Arteta keen for Rice talks

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to hold talks with West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, as soon as the season ends. (Mirror)

The Gunners are also considering a move for Crystal Palace's 22-year-old England defender Marc Guehi. (Mail)

Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, who has spent this season on loan at Championship side Blackpool, is expected to leave the club this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)

Gunners forward Folarin Balogun, who is on loan at Reims, will hold talks over his future at Emirates Stadium in the summer, amid interest in the 21-year-old from Paris St-Germain. (Football.London)

