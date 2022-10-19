B﻿righton defender Joel Veltman says the team lacked "a bit of luck" in Tuesday's draw with Nottingham Forest.

"I think we are doing well. Just a bit of luck is not on our side," he said.

I﻿n looking ahead to the weekend trip to Manchester City, Veltman thinks the pressure will be on the hosts: "I﻿t's always that way. the team higher is the favourite so the pressure is on them."