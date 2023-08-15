Chelsea tried to sign Moises Caicedo in January, reportedly having a £55m bid rejected, when Graham Potter - the manager who brought him to England - was in charge.

There has been a lot of midfield changes at Stamford Bridge this summer under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

They have sold Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City for £30m, Mason Mount has joined Manchester United and attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has moved to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante left to join Al-Ittihad as a free agent, Denis Zakaria's loan spell from Juventus is over and Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined AC Milan.

Caicedo will likely feature alongside £107m signing Enzo Fernandez in the Blues midfield, with Conor Gallagher also an option.

Read more on why Chelsea are spending up to £115m on Caicedo here