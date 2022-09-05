Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists his players are still together after they were thrashed at Brighton on Sunday.

There were heated on-field exchanges between Wilfred Ndidi and Danny Ward and later between James Maddison and Daniel Amartey, as the Foxes slumped to a fifth successive defeat.

"The group is very much together," he said. "I'm happy when that happens because they've got to tell each other.

"You can't hide behind a rock and pretend it's not happening."

Sections of the travelling fans also turned on Rodgers during the game, with a prominent banner also unfurled calling for him to be sacked.

After a summer with just one permanent signing, the Northern Irishman explained it is "a constant challenge" to address gaps in his team and has admitted avoiding relegation is their main priority this season.

"It's like a jigsaw, we've got pieces missing and have to try to fill the gaps," he said. "That's the reality of where we're at but it won't stop us trying and fighting and working to get the best results we can.

"Football can change very quickly. We get one result and that will breed a lot of confidence into the players."