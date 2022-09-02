He was delighted to sign ex-Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian on deadline day: "He can add so many good things for us, like his experience. He's a player who wants to come back to the Premier League and challenge himself. He will be in the squad list for sure."

Likewise, he has high hopes for fellow new boy Dan James: "It was a great opportunity to get a player with a different profile to what we have. He can play around the frontline, more out wide for us, a really direct player who is strong in space and quick."

He gave his reflections on the transfer window as a whole: "It was hard work for all of us. The market is really tough, even for clubs with big budgets. We are really pleased and happy because we have added experience, quality, and players with different backgrounds."

On a fine start that sees them just three points behind tomorrow’s opponents: “I’m pleased with the way we have started. We know it’s just the start and we have to keep being humble but trust in ourselves and our philosophy. With the performances we’ve had, we could have had more points."