Hibs announce Gordon memorial plans

Hibernian have confirmed they will hold a private memorial service for owner Ron Gordon, who died last week aged 68.

The service will take place next Tuesday at Mansfield Traquair, with the Gordon family and Hibs' board of directors, players and staff all due to attend.

Gordon, whose death was announced less than a month after disclosing he was receiving treatment for cancer, will be laid to rest in Washington DC, where his family resides, on Thursday.

To mark his funeral, Hibs will observe a minute’s silence at Easter Road and the club's training ground in remembrance of "a great man who was full of enthusiasm and positivity".

There will also be tributes to Gordon at Hibs' game away to Livingston on Saturday and at home to Rangers next Wednesday, with further details to be confirmed.